Akeal Hosein signs BBL deal with three time champions Sydney Sixers ahead of season 14

Three-time Big Bash League (BBL) winners Sydney Sixers have roped in premier West Indian white-ball spinner Akeal Hosein in the lead-up to the 14th season of the competition.

Hosein’s signing is seen as an attempt made by Sydney Sixers to bolster their spin attack which got a bit depleted after the exit of their veteran left-arm orthodox spinner Steve O’Keefe.

Steve O’Keefe called time on his professional playing career on January 10 after leading Sydney Sixers to another BBL final.

Hosein is in red-hot form with the ball in hand. The 31-year-old propelled Southern Brave into the final of the Men’s Hundred with a series of spectacular performances.

The Trinidadian finished the recent season of the Men’s Hundred as the second-leading wicket-taker for Southern Brave after Tymal Mills (19). Hosein bagged 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Brave at an average of 20.66 and an economy rate of 8.75.

Hosein also enjoyed a wonderful T20 World Cup from a personal point of view. He snared nine scalps in seven games at an economy rate of 5.64, including figures of 5/11 against the debutants Uganda - the best bowling figures by a West Indian in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history.

Hosein has a wealth of experience and Sixers are expected to seek benefit out of it. He has picked up 48 wickets in 57 T20Is and also claimed 159 scalps in 172 T20s.

The General Manager of Sydney Sixers, Rachael Haynes expressed elation at the signing of Hosein and mentioned that the team can use him to bowl some really crucial overs.

“We’re thrilled to have Akeal on board with the club this summer,” Haynes said in a release issued by Sixers.

“With the retirement of Steve O’Keefe last season, we identified a gap for us to fill and Akeal is going to play a key role for us in that position.

“We expect him to bowl some really important overs for us, but we also know he’s a talented fielder and a capable tail-end batter who’ll be able to provide crucial runs in the back end of an innings if required.

“Aside from being one of the best spinners in the world, we know Hosein is a great team person and someone who will fit in well with our group and our fans will love to watch this summer.”