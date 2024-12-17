Akash Deep, KL Rahul and Jadeja's resolve helps India avoid follow-on on another rain-marred day at Gabba

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah (L) and KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (R) forged crucial partnerships to help India avoid the follow-on

Team is nine wickets down, nowhere near a chance of eking out a win, the famed batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards but the dressing room celebrated like India just won a World Cup. That's what doggedness makes you do and feel. The fightback, the resolve to stand in the middle and counter the difficult situations and come out of them. This is what the teamwork and team game means. The joy with which Virat Kohli jumped, or how the coach Gautam Gambhir sitting in his chair let out a couple of roars in the dressing room was indication of how much this meant to the team.

Now India having avoided the follow-on, go into the final day of the ongoing Gabba Test with Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah set, with one wicket remaining and their tails up against an Australia with tired Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and no Josh Hazlewood. It rained throughout in patches on Days 3 and 4 but the latter proved to be the moving day given the Test match was already moving towards a draw but needed a solid fightback from the visitors with bat.

The top-order or rather the high-profile names flopped yet again before the likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja playing his first match of the series, Bumrah and Akash Deep also in his first appearance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy put their hand up and put a price tag on their wickets.