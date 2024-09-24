Ajinkya Rahane to lead, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur in as Mumbai announce squad for Irani Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane.

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday announced the team's squad for the upcoming Irani Cup fixture against the Rest of India from October 1 to 5. After captaining Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy title, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the team in the Irani Cup fixture with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur in too.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Mr. Ravi Thaker, Mr. Jeetendra Thackeray, Mr. Kiran Powar and Mr. Vikrant Yeligeti has selected following players to represent Mumbai in Z.R. Irani Cup 2024-2025 match against Rest of India to be played from 1st - 5th October 2024," MCA said in a statement.

Shreyas is in a hunt for a place in the Indian Test team after being left out of the squads for the two-match series against Bangladesh. He last played Test cricket for India in the first two Tests of the five-match series against England earlier in the year.

Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube to join if released from team

Meanwhile, the MCA has confirmed that both Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube will join the team if they will be released from Indian duties. Sarfaraz has been retained in the squad for the second Test while Dube will likely be part of the T20I series against the Bangla Tigers.

Mumbai squad for Irani Cup fixture against ROI:

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, Royston Dias