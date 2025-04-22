Ajinkya Rahane achieves major IPL milestone; joins Kohli, Rohit in elite list Captain Ajinkya Rahane continued his superb form for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL, smashing his third fifty of the season, however, his side is undergoing a poor run of form, suffering their fifth loss of their campaign and are on the brink with regards to qualification chances.

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane achieved a massive milestone in the IPL, as five boundaries took him past the 500-mark in the tournament. Rahane became the sixth batter in IPL history and fifth Indian to get to the landmark of 500 fours, with Shikhar Dhawan leading the way as the KKR skipper smashed his third half-century of the season.

Rahane joined the likes of Dhawan, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina on the list. Rahane just needs to hit five more boundaries to get into the top five on the list surpassing Raina, who has 506 boundaries in his name playing for the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions in his IPL career, which looks very much possible.

Most fours in IPL

768 - Shikhar Dhawan (DC/Deccan/MI/PBKS/SRH) in 221 innings

732 - Virat Kohli (RCB) in 252 innings

663 - David Warner (DC/SRH) in 184 innings

609 - Rohit Sharma (Deccan/MI) in 259 innings

506 - Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) in 200 innings

502 - Ajinkya Rahane (KKR/RPS/RR/CSK/MI/DC) in 179 innings

Rahane has been in terrific touch, however, the Knight Riders are in the middle of what is looking like a poor season, with five defeats already out of the eight matches they have played. There have been a couple of matches they would have hoped to be on the right side of, against the Lucknow Super Giants where they fell short by four runs and definitely in the one against the Punjab Kings where they were chasing 112 as they batting has been a bit of worry, which looks overstuffed and underpowered with Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell being out of sorts.

The Knight Riders still can turn their campaign around, however, they will require five wins in six matches to qualify and need a humongous effort to challenge the top four teams for a place in the knockouts. Can they do it? They have the team and it has to start at this very venue against the Kings, once again.