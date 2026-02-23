Aiden Markram surpasses Rohit Sharma in elite T20 World Cup list after South Africa's cakewalk over India

New Delhi:

Aiden Markram led South Africa to hand India a proper drubbing in the crucial Super Eight clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. A disastrous batting show and some expensive overs in the middle proved to be highly expensive for the Men in Blue as they suffered their biggest loss in the T20 World Cup history after going down to the Proteas by 76 runs.

India were handed a challenging target of 188 after a stellar recovery from David Miller, Dewald Brevis and later Tristan Stubbs. India's batting collapsed on what was a bit two-paced surface, with none of their batters finding answers to halt the early procession. The middle order could do much with Sivam Dube's 42-run effort being the only saving grace in what was an otherwise embarrassing batting outing.

Markram goes past Rohit, Sammy in elite list

With South Africa's win, captain Markram has gone past Rohit Sharma in the huge T20 World Cup list. This was Markram's 13th win in the T20 World Cups, which is now one more than the likes of Rohit Sharma, Daren Sammy and Dasun Shanaka. He now sits third on the tally with MS Dhoni leading at 21 wins, followed by Kane Williamson at second with 14 victories.

Most wins as captain in T20 World Cups:

21 - MS Dhoni - India (in 33 matches)

14 - Kane Williamson - New Zealand (in 21 matches)

13 - Aiden Markram - South Africa (in 14 matches)

12 - Rohit Sharma - India (in 14 matches)

12 - Daren Sammy - West Indies (in 18 matches)

12 - Dasun Shanaka - Sri Lanka (in 21 matches)

India handed reality check, suffer first loss since 2022

India have been handed a reality check by the Proteas in their T20 World Cup title defence. There were alarm bells ringing earlier too as their weaknesses were exposed on slower surfaces but this all came to haunt them with a much stronger opponent this time around.

This was India's first loss in a T20 World Cup since their 2022 defeat to England in the semifinal. India were on a winning run of 12 consecutive matches before this loss to the Proteas. This run began in the 2024 World Cup and lasted four more matches in this World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Proteas have a similar record to show for. South Africa, the 2024 finalists, have lost just one game in T20 World Cups since 2024 and that came against the Men in Blue in the final in Barbados. They have won 13 of their last 14 games in the T20 World Cups.