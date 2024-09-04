'Ami Tomake Bhalobashi': Pakistan star mercilessly trolls Shan Masood's team after series loss to Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan cricket team.

Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has lambasted Shan Masood and his Test side for losing the two-match Test series to Bangladesh at home.

Shehzad questioned the ability of Pakistan players and slammed them for their underwhelming performance throughout the course of the series.

"Pakistan have been whitewashed by Bangladesh in their own backyard. Tumhe aata hi nahi hain, tumse hota hi nahi hai (You do not know how to do it. You cannot do it). What can I tell you? Bangladesh have completed their practice in Pakistan and the situation back home is also not that good for them. They lovingly told you 'Ami Tomake Bhalobashi' (I love you) and whitewashed you in the series," Shahzad said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Shahzad went on to say that the Bangladesh players "taught Pakistan how Test cricket should be played" and their bowlers delivered a masterclass on how a bowling attack should operate in these conditions.

"They played great cricket and dominated Pakistan throughout the series. Their bowling was brilliant and their batters showed amazing grit. They have taught Pakistan how Test cricket should be played. Their bowlers have taught you what disciplined bowling looks like. Pakistan kept complaining about the pitch but Bangladesh batters made the same surface look like a flat track," the Pakistan cricketer added.

The 32-year-old feels that Bangladesh will take heart from this historic performance and it will act as a "huge motivating factor for Bangladesh fans who are huge fanatics of the game".

"Considering the situation that Bangladesh are going through right now, this victory will be a huge motivating factor for Bangladesh fans who are huge fanatics of the game. Bangladesh players have done what they could in these tough times - both for their country as well as their supporters," he concluded.