'After World Cup, its another challenge': Rahul Dravid returns to Rajasthan Royals to end IPL trophy drought

Follow us on Image Source : RR/X Rahul Dravid with the Royals Sports Group CEO Jake Lush McCrum

Rajasthan Royals announced the appointment of Rahul Dravid as a head coach for the IPL 2025 on Friday, September 6. After leading India to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 success, the legendary cricketer is set for a new challenge as a head coach of the Royals who last won the IPL trophy in 2008.

Dravid featured in three IPL seasons with Rajasthan from 2011 to 2013 where he scored over 1200 runs and then also served as team mentor in 2014 and 2015.

“After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that”, Rahul Dravid said.

More to follow...