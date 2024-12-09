After winning in India, New Zealand on brink of repeating 68-year-old unwanted record at home in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand are known to be extremely good at home in Tests and miserable away. But 2024 has gone exactly in contrast for them. They won three Tests for the first time in a single series and that too away from home whitewashing India 3-0 for the first time in their cricket history. However, they have lost four consecutive Test matches at home this year with one more to be played against England.

The Kiwis are on the brink of equalling their worst record at home. They had lost five consecutive Test matches in the Kiwi nation between 1955 and 1956. After 68 years, Tom Latham and his men are very close to equalling the unwanted record and looking at the way they've lost the two matches against England, they are very likely to lose the third and final Test of the series as well.

For the unversed, New Zealand lost to Australia earlier this year by 172 runs and three wickets in Wellington and Christchurch respectively. In the ongoing Test series against England, they went down by eight wickets and 323 runs, their biggest-ever loss at home, in Christchurch and Wellington respectively.

They had started the year well at home beating South Africa 2-0 in the two-match Test series. However, things have surprisingly gone wrong for them losing to Australia and England in consecutive Test matches.

New Zealand's record at home in Test cricket in 2024

Opposition Result Margin Venue South Africa Won 281 runs Mount Maunganui South Africa Won 7 wickets Hamilton Australia Lost 172 runs Wellington Australia Lost 3 wickets Christchurch England Lost 8 wickets Christchurch England Lost 323 runs Wellington England ? ? Hamilton

The third and final Test match between England and New Zealand is set to take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton, the venue where the Kiwis last won at home earlier this year against South Africa by seven wickets. It remains to be seen if they will be able to avoid equalling their worst record in 68 years at home.