Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AFG vs SA Warm-Up Match Online

On the 18th of October 2021, Afghanistan and South Africa will play the 9th warm-up match in the ICC T20 WC 2021 event. The match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are big teams in the T20 world cup 2021. Mohammad Nabi will be skipper of Afghanistan and Temba Bavuma will be skipper for South Africa.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast. You can watch AFG vs SA Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The AFG vs SA (Afghanistan vs South Africa) will be the warm-up match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held at the at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The AFG vs SA match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch AFG vs SA Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch IND vs ENG on Hotstar and Star Sports.

At what time does Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match start?

Afghanistan vs South Africa World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will take place on October 18 (Monday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

Afghanistan squad Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq

South Africa squad Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen