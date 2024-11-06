Afghanistan ride on Allah Ghazanfar's 6-fer to trigger monumental Bangladesh collapse, win 1st ODI

Follow us on Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS X Allah Ghazanfar missed his hat-trick but picked up three wickets in an over on the way to a magnificent six-wicket haul

Bangladesh botched up a rather straightforward run-chase horribly to end up conceding the first ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Wednesday, November 6. Bangladesh went from 120/2 to 143 all-out, losing their last eight wickets for just 23 runs to bottle what was looking like a comfortable situation they were in, chasing a modest total of 235 runs. Allah Ghazanfar was the star of the show for the Afghans, registering the second-best-ever figures for Afghanistan in ODIs, taking six wickets.

The partnership had crossed 50, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was heading towards his half-century, Mehidy Hasan had started to get going and it looked hunky-dory for Bangladesh until it wasn't. Bangladesh had lost an early wicket but Soumya Sarkar and Shanto had repaired the innings beautifully. However, nothing of it mattered really as Ghazanfar was in a demolition mood and some.

It all began with Mohammad Nabi, the top-scorer with the bat for Afghanistan, breaking the 55-run stand as he got rid of the Bangladesh skipper. Four overs later, Ghazanfar removed the other set batter Mehidy and the procession began. Rashid Khan sent back experienced Mahmudullah in the next over and Ghazanfar literally ran over Bangladesh in the following over like a truck, taking three wickets.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed were all sent packing by Ghazanfar in a span of six balls and Bangladesh were all of a sudden eight down and the Afghan mystery spinner on a hat-trick. Rashid cleaned up Towhid Hridoy in the next over for Ghazanfar to complete the formalities and that's it, the game was done.

Eight overs before this, who would have thought that this would happen? But it did and Bangladesh now have lost eight matches in a row in international cricket across formats.