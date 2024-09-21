Afghanistan break multiple records enroute to 177-run win over South Africa in Sharjah

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD Afghanistan cricket team

Afghanistan stunned South Africa in the second ODI to win by a massive margin of 177 runs. This is their biggest win in the format with birthday boy Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz starring for them this time. It was a comprehensive performance from the home team as the Proteas batters were listless yet again in front of the spinners chasing the target of over 300.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan opted to bat first after winning the toss, and their openers Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan added 89 runs for the first wicket. The former was in good touch right through and managed to smack his seventh ODI century before being dismissed for 105 runs in the 35th over of the innings. Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai also enjoyed their time in the middle with the latter smashing an unbeaten 86 off just 50 deliveries with five fours and six sixes to his name.

It was due to Omarzai's assault that Afghanistan managed to cross the 300-run mark eventually finishing at 311/4 after 50 overs.

The chase was not going to be easy for the visitors but they started well with Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi stitching 73 runs together for the opening wicket with Omarzai breaking the partnership. From here on, birthday boy Rashid took over the control along with Nangeyalia Kharote to pick the remaining nine wickets for 61 more runs.

Rashid also became the first player in history to pick up a five-wicket haul on his birthday as he ended with figures of 5/19 in nine overs while Kharote returned with 4/26 in six overs. South Africa were skittled for just 134 runs in the 35th over going down by 177 runs and also losing the series with a match to go.

Biggest win for AFG in ODIs (by runs)

177 vs SA, Sharjah, 2024

154 vs ZIM, Sharjah, 2018

146 vs ZIM, Sharjah, 2018

Best bowling figures on their birthday in ODIs

5/19- Rashid Khan vs SA, Sharjah, today*

4/12- Vernon Philander vs IRE, Belfast, 2007

4/44- Stuart Broad vs AUS, Cardiff, 2010