Afghanistan announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025; Ibrahim Zadran returns, Mujeeb Ur Rahman snubbed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ibrahim Zadran last played international cricket in March 2024

Afghanistan announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, January 12. Making their historic debut at the tournament, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghan side included their star opener Ibrahim Zadran in the team but spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was snubbed.

Zadran last played international cricket in March 2024 and recently returned to action after recovering from his ankle injury. Mujeeb's exclusion came as a surprise as he boasts impressive numbers in ODIs and recently made an impressive return to T20Is against Zimbabwe last month.

“AfghanAtalan have performed exceptionally well in the past two ICC events, the CWC23 and the ICC World T20 2024," ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf stated. "Their impressive performances in these two events coupled with their ODI series victories last year will undoubtedly boost their morale and help them deliver an even better campaign this time.

“The appointment of mentors has proven to be quite beneficial for us in both of the last two events. Given this success, we have appointed Younis Khan, who has extensive international and local experience, and we look forward to making full use of his expertise during the event.”

“Mujeeb Ur Rahman was not available for the selection as he has been advised by his doctor to focus on T20s for a while to ensure his full recovery before returning to ODIs," ACB Interim Chief Selector Mr. Ahmad Suliman Khil said. "That was also the reason he missed on the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe.”

Afghanistan’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti and Bilal Sami.

Afghanistan are drawn with Australia, England and South Africa in Group B and will begin their campaign on February 21.