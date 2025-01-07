Afghanistan achieve what top cricketing nations India and Pakistan have not in early Test cricket phase

Follow us on Image Source : ACB/X Afghanistan cricket team.

Afghanistan cricket team has had a meteoric rise in Test cricket. In their short stint in the format, they have already defeated Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Ireland. The Afghans recently won a two-match series against Zimbabwe 1-0 after registering a come-from-behind win in the second game in Bulawayo.

Afghanistan have become a force to reckon with in the other formats as well and they have beaten top teams in the ODI and T20 World Cups. They have now outclassed top teams in the world like India and Pakistan in a major record in Test cricket.

Afghanistan have played 11 Test matches so far and have the second most wins by any team in their first 11 games. With four wins, six losses and one draw, Afghanistan are second to only Australia, who had six wins, three losses and two draws in their first 11 Test matches.

England had three wins, Pakistan had two, while India were winless in their opening 11 games.

Teams with most wins after first 11 matches in Test cricket:

1 - Australia: 6 wins, 3 losses, 2 drawn games

2 - Afghanistan: 4 wins, 6 losses, 1 drawn game

3 - England: 3 wins, 6 losses, 2 drawn games

4 - Pakistan: 2 wins, 3 losses, 6 drawn games

5 - Ireland: 2 wins, 7 losses (they have played only 9 matches)

6 - West Indies: 1 win, 8 losses, 2 drawn games

7 - Zimbabwe: 1 win, 4 losses, 6 drawn games

8 - South Africa: 0 wins, 10 losses, 1 drawn game

9 - New Zealand: 0 wins, 4 losses, 7 drawn games

10 - India: 0 wins, 7 losses, 4 drawn games

Afghanistan registered a come-from-behind win against Zimbabwe in the second Test. Afghanistan had scored 157 in the first innings and had conceded a trail of 86 after the Chevrons made 243 in their first essay.

However, Rahmat Shah and Ismat Alam were the stars with the bat in the second innings. Rashid Khan was the star with the ball as he took apart the Zimbabwe batting line-up. Rahmat scored 139 in the second innings, while Ismat made 101.

Rashid took a career-best of 7/66 in the second innings as he played the major role in bowling Zimbabwe out for 205 to help his team win the game by 72 runs.