Thursday, June 13, 2024
     
  5. AFG vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy picks for Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match

Afghanistan have finally played to their potential on the world stage having won their first two games comprehensively in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Having left New Zealand on the brink, Afghanistan has an opportunity to shut shop on that possibility, against PNG on Thursday evening.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2024 18:57 IST
Image Source : AP Afghanistan have played like a champion side in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 so far with big wins against Uganda and New Zealand

Afghanistan have impressed one and all with their quality display, by which many have not been surprised but weren't as sure of as they did in the ODI World Cup last year because of their performances in crunch situation. Now having beaten Uganda and New Zealand rather comprehensively, Afghanistan are primed to make it to the Super 8. There is a possibility that New Zealand still might have a chance and Afghanistan would want to shut that off as they take on Papua New Guinea in their third match of their campaign in Trinidad.

PNG are yet to win a game in the tournament and having lost to Uganda, they will be hoping to give a fight to Afghanistan, who at the moment are looking quite strong. Afghanistan have batted first in both the games and given how the West Indies vs New Zealand match went, defending a score is definitely a better option but Rashid Khan and Co might opt to bowl just to gauge how they go about their business in a run-chase, especially before a big game against the West Indies.

Afghanistan's middle-order will also be tested in a chase as in both games the openers have given them a great start and have done the heavy-lifting.

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 29, AFG vs PNG

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Sese Bau, Chad Soper, Mohammad Nabi, Kiplin Doriga, Assad Vala, Rashid Khan (vc), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala(c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare

