Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AFG vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield again, first inspection directly after lunch
Live now

AFG vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield again, first inspection directly after lunch

The first day of the much-anticipated Afghanistan vs New Zealand turned out to be a no-show despite there being no rain on Monday, September 9 at all, however, there were a few patches that remained a concern and there is hope for a full day's play on Tuesday. But the start hasn't been auspicious.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2024 10:03 IST
AFG vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : ICC X/INDIA TV AFG vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates

AFG vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield again, first inspection directly after lunch

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live Updates: Poor conditions, even worse management in and around the stadium - complaints and frustration - that was the only takeaway from the opening day of the only Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida. The adverse conditions prevented any play from happening on the first day despite the sun shining for the whole day. There was some rain overnight as well but there is hope for some play on the second day. Follow all the live updates of the AFG vs NZ only Test-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :AFG vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 10, 2024 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    AFG vs NZ 1st Test Live: Same sorry story yet again!

    "It is the same story. We had a huge downpour last evening and we have some new (wet) patches to worry about. The area is around cover-point/ mid-wicket region. They are taking out the patch of grass and replacing it with new ones. This might work. But at the moment it is not looking promising," reports Farveez Maharoof.

  • Sep 10, 2024 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    AFG vs NZ 1st Test Live: First inspection directly at 12 PM

    It seems like the weather gods and destiny wasn't in favour of this Test match happening. Just when it was about to start, the groundsmen started digging the outfield up. Now, the first inspection has been kept directly after lunch on Day 2, at 12 PM IST.

  • Sep 10, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Uh ho!!! Not a good news, just when everyone was getting ready for toss, it has been held up

    The toss has been delayed once again as the groundsmen for some reason are digging up the area around mid-on, the problem area yesterday because of the late-night shower and for now there's a hold-up. Stay tuned for more updates!

  • Sep 10, 2024 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Will Afghanistan be able to challenge New Zealand in alien conditions for the Kiwis? The toss is about to take place...

  • Sep 10, 2024 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It is dry for now but there was a morning shower on the radar from IMD

    The weather has improved from Monday onwards. It poured a bit last night but hopefully it will not prove to be a much of a problem. There was a morning shower on the horizon but for now, it has subsided and the match is set for an on-time start at 9:30 AM.

  • Sep 10, 2024 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Conditions might force the captains to bowl first

    The pitch has been under the covers for a couple of days while the outfield has taken a beating due to the ongoing monsoon season in Delhi-NCR. Hence, the conditions are far from perfect for the batters and hence, both captains will be eager to bowl first at the Shaheed Vijay Pathik Sports Complex Stadium.

  • Sep 10, 2024 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match to begin, Round 2

    It was a damp squib of a start to the only Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match in Greater Noida amid poor conditions as despite the sun shining throughout the day, not a single ball was bowled due to the wet outfield. The multiple wet patches in the 30-yard circle especially didn't let the officials take any risk especially after Ibrahim Zadran got injured following a slip. So, it begins again, hopefully for an on-time start on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement