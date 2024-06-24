AFG vs BAN Pitch Report for T20 World Cup 2024 - How will surface at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in the final Super 8 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. England and South Africa have made it to the semifinals but the other two semifinalists are yet to be confirmed thanks to Afghanistan's shock win over Australia. Team India already has one foot in the next round and if they avoid a massive loss at the hands of Australia, they will be through.

Australia and Afghanistan are fighting for one slot and the latter will be hoping for India to beat the 2021 T20 World Cup champions. If that happens, then Afghanistan will only have to beat Bangladesh without any net run-rate scenario in mind. Rashid Khan and his men though won't be worried much about anything and will be focussing on repeating another brilliant show to add two points to their kitty.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are not mathematically out of it yet but they have an improbable scenario. Moreover, they will be knocked out even if Australia beats India. Coming back to AFG vs BAN clash, the match is set to take place at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent, the venue where Afghanistan defeated Australia.

Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent Pitch Report

The surface at the Arnos Vale Grund in St Vincent has been on slower side right from the start of the T20 World Cup. All of the four matches played here in this tournament have been won by teams batting first. 159 is the highest score batting first at this venue while South Africa defended 115 runs before Bangladesh won after posting 106 runs. Opting to bat first after winning the toss is the way to go for teams in St Vincent.

St Vincent - T20I Numbers Game (T20 World Cup 2024)

Matches Played - 4

Teams won batting first - 4

Teams won bowling first - 0

Average first inns score - 132

Highest score chased - None

Lowest score defended - 106 by Bangladesh vs Nepal

Squads

Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq

Bangladesh - Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar