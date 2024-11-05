AFG vs BAN ODI Series: Squads, schedule, venue, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh cricket team

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will renew their rivalry in the three-match ODI series starting on November 6. These three matches will kickstart their preparations for the Champions Trophy which is scheduled to be played in Pakistan next year. For the unversed, Afghanistan are playing in the said ICC event for the first time in their cricketing history.

Hashmatullah Shahidi continues to be the captain of the ODI team even as Afghanistan have filled their squad with talented spin bowlers. Rashid Khan leads the attack for them while the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad and Nageyalia Kharote will assist him. Having beaten Bangladesh before, Afghanistan will be confident of putting up a good show in the series.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be without Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das who are missing this series for different reasons. Probably for the same reason, Najmul Hossain Shanto has agreed to lead for one more series after offering his resignation post the two-match Test series against South Africa at home.

Here's all you need to know about AFG vs BAN ODI Series

Schedule

1st ODI - November 6: 3:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - November 9: 3:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - November 11: 3:30 PM IST

Venue

All three matches of this ODI series will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Abdul Malik, Nangeyalia Kharote, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Noor Ahmad, Naveed Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Allah Ghazanfar

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmadullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

Live Telecast and Streaming

There is no live telecast of this ODI series in India. However, Fancode will live stream the matches in the country on its app and website.