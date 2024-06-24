AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan will target a dream semifinal spot when they take on struggling Bangladesh in the last Super 8 round game of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Kingstown on Monday evening.

Rashid Khan's men stunned the mighty Australia with a 21-run win in their last Super 8 game to boost their hopes for the maiden semifinal berth. A potential defeat for Australia in their last last game against India will pave the way for the Afghan side to earn a top-four finish.

Bangladesh also remain in contention for the semifinal despite losing their opening two Super 8 matches but even a win against Afghanistan might not be enough due to their negative net run rate in Group 1. Bangladesh have won their last two T20I encounters against Afghanistan but the latter remain the favourites for two points.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 52

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 25 at 06:00 AM IST (8:30 PM Local Time on June 24)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Litton Das

Batters: Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rishad Hossain

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The star Afghan wicketkeeper batter scored his third fifty in the ongoing World Cup by smashing 60 runs against Australia in the last game. Gurbaz is also leading the scoring chart in the tournament with 238 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 141.66 so far.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: The right-arm pacer is dominating the tournament as the leading wicket-taker ahead of the last Super 8 round game. Farooqi failed to get a wicket against Australia in the last match but has taken 15 wickets in just 6 innings at an amazing economy rate of 6.28.

AFG vs BAN predicted playing XIs:

Afghanistan predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.