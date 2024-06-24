Monday, June 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 game

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 game

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan registered a shock win against Australia in their last game to boost their hopes for the maiden T20 World Cup semifinal while Bangladesh lost their first two Super 8 clashes against India and Australia.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2024 16:41 IST
AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan will target a dream semifinal spot when they take on struggling Bangladesh in the last Super 8 round game of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Kingstown on Monday evening. 

Rashid Khan's men stunned the mighty Australia with a 21-run win in their last Super 8 game to boost their hopes for the maiden semifinal berth. A potential defeat for Australia in their last last game against India will pave the way for the Afghan side to earn a top-four finish.

Bangladesh also remain in contention for the semifinal despite losing their opening two Super 8 matches but even a win against Afghanistan might not be enough due to their negative net run rate in Group 1. Bangladesh have won their last two T20I encounters against Afghanistan but the latter remain the favourites for two points. 

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 52

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 25 at 06:00 AM IST (8:30 PM Local Time on June 24) 

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Litton Das

Batters: Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran

Related Stories
England or South Africa - Which team is India likely to face in semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024?

England or South Africa - Which team is India likely to face in semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024?

Will India get eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to Australia? Here are scenarios

Will India get eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to Australia? Here are scenarios

Don't think Kohli, Rohit will get another World Cup opportunity after 2024: Doull on India's chances

Don't think Kohli, Rohit will get another World Cup opportunity after 2024: Doull on India's chances

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rishad Hossain

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The star Afghan wicketkeeper batter scored his third fifty in the ongoing World Cup by smashing 60 runs against Australia in the last game. Gurbaz is also leading the scoring chart in the tournament with 238 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 141.66 so far.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: The right-arm pacer is dominating the tournament as the leading wicket-taker ahead of the last Super 8 round game. Farooqi failed to get a wicket against Australia in the last match but has taken 15 wickets in just 6 innings at an amazing economy rate of 6.28. 

AFG vs BAN predicted playing XIs:

Afghanistan predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement