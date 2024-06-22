AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mitchell Marsh and David Warner during the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup game in North Sound on June 21, 2024

AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Australia and Afghanistan are set to clash in the crucial Super 8 Group 1 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Kingston on Saturday, June 22. Australia will secure a semifinal berth if they beat Afghanistan and it will also confirm the final four spot for India.

Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament with five wins in five games while Afghanistan suffered a heavy loss against India in their first Super 8 game in Bridgetown. Rashid Khan's side needs a win to remain alive in the race for the semifinal berth as they face Bangladesh in their last Super 8 game.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 48

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Date & Time: Sunday, June 23 at 06:00 AM IST (8:30 PM Local Time on June 22)

AFG vs AUS Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Marcus Stoinis: The experienced batting all-rounder has been the best player for Australia in this tournament so far. Stonis has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 190.24 and has also taken 7 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.94 so far.

David Warner: The veteran Australian opener is enjoying great form in this tournament after the inconsistent IPL 2024 edition. Warner has scored 169 runs in four innings with the help of two fifties so far.

AFG vs AUS predicted playing XIs:

Afghanistan predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Australia predicted playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.