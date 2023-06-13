ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023: Hong Kong vs India A Live Streaming details, Where to watch, squads

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shweta Sehrawat to lead India A team

India A will kick off their ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023 campaign in the fourth match against host nation Hong Kong on Tuesday, June 13. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is organizing an inaugural edition of the T20 tournament which began on June 12. Indian women's cricket team enters this tournament with their A team under the captaincy of talented youngster Shweta Sehrawat.

Hong Kong, as a host nation, will be led by Captain Kary Chan. She won the Player of the Series award in Hong Kong's triumph in the Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup last month and will be a key player for her side against the young Indian team. Apart from Sehrawat at the top, the women's team has emerging stars Shreyanka Patil, Soumya Tiwari, Parshavi Chopra, and Kanika Ahuja.

Sehrawat, the 19-year-old batter from Delhi, was the leading run-getter in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup earlier this year. She bagged a contract with UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) but was not able to make a big impact. Shreyanka Patil, the 20-year-old spin all-rounder, emerged during her WPL stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore where she was the leading wicket-taker for her team with six wickets and also smashed 62 runs at a strike rate of 151.21.

Match Details:

Match 4: Hong Kong vs India A

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Date & Time: June 13, 11:00 AM IST

Hong Kong vs India A Squads:

Hong Kong: Kary Chan (C), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Shing Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung (WK), Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Marina Lamplough, Natasha Miles, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad (WK), Alison Siu, Yee Shan To, Ruchitha Venkatesh

India A: Shweta Sehrawat (C), Soumya Tiwari (VC), Kanika Ahuja, B Anusha, Uma Chetry (WK), Parshavi Chopra, Kashvee Gautam, Trisha Gongadi, Mamatha Madiwala (WK), Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Hong Kong vs India A Live Streaming and Where to Watch

Unfortunately, ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023 will not be broadcast for live telecast. But fans can live stream all the games, including Hong Kong vs India A match on the FanCode app and website without any subscription.

Latest Cricket News