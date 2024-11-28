ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch India's U19 games online, on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Telecast: India U19 live

The 11th edition of the ACC U19 Asia Cup will begin with the defending champions Bangladesh taking on Afghanistan in Dubai on Friday, November 29. Indian U19 will begin their campaign on Saturday with a high-voltage clash against rivals Pakistan.

Eight teams will clash in the prestigious U19 tournament with the rising youth players raring to display their potential at the biggest stage. Mohamed Aman is leading the India U19 team with well-known players Ayush Mhatre, Andre Siddharth and Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the squad.

India remain the most successful team in the tournament with 8 titles in the first 10 editions. Bangladesh are the defending champions as they clinched the glory in 2023 by beating Afghanistan in the final.

India's fixtures at ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 - November 30, Dubai

India U19 vs Japan U19 - December 2, Sharjah

India U19 vs UAE U19 - December 4, Sharjah

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast

When is the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 starting?

The 11th edition of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 will begin on November 29, the semi-final games will be played on December 6 and the final will be played on December 8.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 venues

The ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

At what time do the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 matches begin?

The ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 matches will begin at 10:30 AM IST (9:00 AM Local Time).​

Where can you watch the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 matches live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 matches on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 matches online for free in India?

The majority of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 matches are available for live streaming on the SonyLiv application and website for India-based users.