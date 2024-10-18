ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live Streaming: Where to watch India A in action on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : ACC/INSTAGRAM Captains of all eight teams pose with the trophy in Muscat.

The stage is set for the Young Turks to announce their arrival as the ACC Men's Emerging T20 Asia Cup returns with yet another edition on Friday (October 18). The tournament will get underway with a clash between Bangladesh A and Hong Kong, China at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

The opening day will witness a double-header with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A set to take on each other in the second fixture. Notably, this is the sixth edition of the tournament and the first time it is being organised in the T20 format. All the matches will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

There are eight teams participating in the tournament this year and they have been divided into two groups of four each. Group A comprises Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, and Hong Kong, China whereas India A, Pakistan Shaheens, Oman and United Arab Emirates are a part of Group B.

India A are led by Tilak Varma and will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in an evening encounter. Four of India's team members (Abhishek, Tilak, R Sai Kishore and Rahul Chahar) have already had the taste of international cricket.

ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Where to watch the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup online in India?

The ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Which TV channel will broadcast the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup in India?

The ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

India A squad:

Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar.