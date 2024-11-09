Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
ACC announces U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 schedule; India and Pakistan placed in Group A

The Indian team has dominated the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup. India have won the tournament a whopping eight times and are therefore favourites to win the upcoming edition too.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2024 7:09 IST
Indian and Pakistani spectators.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian and Pakistani spectators.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024. The tournament will be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across two venues - Dubai and Sharjah.

Eight teams are participating in the continental event and have been divided into two groups of four each. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A and have the hosts UAE and Japan for company. Group B comprises Sri Lanka, defending champions Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan.

The tournament will get underway on Friday, November 29. Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the curtain raiser and Sri Lanka will play Nepal in the second match of the day. India will kick-start their campaign with a high-voltage clash against neighbours Pakistan on Saturday, November 30.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. Both semifinals will be played on Friday, December 6 whereas the summit clash of the marquee event will be contested on Sunday, December 8 in Dubai.

ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE and Japan

Group B: Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 schedule:

Date Match Venue
Friday, November 29 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dubai
Friday, November 29 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Sharjah
Saturday, November 30 India vs Pakistan Dubai
Saturday, November 30 UAE vs Japan Sharjah
Sunday, December 1 Bangladesh vs Nepal Dubai
Sunday, December 1 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Sharjah
Monday, December 2 Pakistan vs UAE Dubai
Monday, December 2 India vs Japan Sharjah
Tuesday, December 3 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dubai
Tuesday, December 3 Afghanistan vs Nepal Sharjah
Wednesday, December 4 Pakistan vs Japan Dubai
Wednesday, December 4 India vs UAE Sharjah
Friday, December 6 Semifinal 1 Dubai
Friday, December 6 Semifinal 2 Sharjah
Sunday, December 8 Final Dubai

 

