ACC announces U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 schedule; India and Pakistan placed in Group A

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024. The tournament will be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across two venues - Dubai and Sharjah.

Eight teams are participating in the continental event and have been divided into two groups of four each. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A and have the hosts UAE and Japan for company. Group B comprises Sri Lanka, defending champions Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan.

The tournament will get underway on Friday, November 29. Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the curtain raiser and Sri Lanka will play Nepal in the second match of the day. India will kick-start their campaign with a high-voltage clash against neighbours Pakistan on Saturday, November 30.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. Both semifinals will be played on Friday, December 6 whereas the summit clash of the marquee event will be contested on Sunday, December 8 in Dubai.

ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE and Japan

Group B: Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 schedule: