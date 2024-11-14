Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ACC announces schedule of inaugural edition of U19 Women's Asia Cup; India to face Pakistan in Malaysia

ACC announces schedule of inaugural edition of U19 Women's Asia Cup; India to face Pakistan in Malaysia

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to organise the entire tournament at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval. The inaugural edition of the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup will feature six participants.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 9:14 IST
India vs Pakistan.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Pakistan.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule of the inaugural edition of the Women's U19 Asia Cup. The tournament will be organized in Malaysia and will feature six participants in total.

The participants have been divided into two groups, namely Group A and Group B, of three teams each. India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal. Group B comprises the hosts Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

All the six teams will play each other once during the group stage. The hosts will take on Sri Lanka in the curtain raiser on December 15. India will also kick-start their campaign with a clash against Pakistan on December 15 in the second match of the day.

The two teams that will finish at the bottom in groups will take on each other in a 5/6th place match on December 18. The top two teams from each group will head into the Super Four stage. The top two teams at the end of the Super Four stage will play the summit clash on December 22. Notably, the points and net run rate (NRR) earned during the group stage will be carried forward to the Super Four stage.

ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Groups:

  • Group A: India, Pakistan and Nepal
  • Group B: Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Bangladesh

ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Schedule:

Date Match Venue
December 15 Sri Lanka vs Malaysia Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 15 India vs Pakistan Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 16 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 16 Pakistan vs Nepal Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 17 Bangladesh vs Malaysia Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 17 India vs Nepal Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 18 5/6 Place Match, Group A3 vs Group B3 Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 19 A1 vs B1 Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 19 A2 vs B2 Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 20 A1 vs B2 Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 20 A2 vs B1 Bayuemas Cricket Oval
December 22 Final Bayuemas Cricket Oval

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement