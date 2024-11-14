ACC announces schedule of inaugural edition of U19 Women's Asia Cup; India to face Pakistan in Malaysia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Pakistan.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule of the inaugural edition of the Women's U19 Asia Cup. The tournament will be organized in Malaysia and will feature six participants in total.

The participants have been divided into two groups, namely Group A and Group B, of three teams each. India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal. Group B comprises the hosts Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

All the six teams will play each other once during the group stage. The hosts will take on Sri Lanka in the curtain raiser on December 15. India will also kick-start their campaign with a clash against Pakistan on December 15 in the second match of the day.

The two teams that will finish at the bottom in groups will take on each other in a 5/6th place match on December 18. The top two teams from each group will head into the Super Four stage. The top two teams at the end of the Super Four stage will play the summit clash on December 22. Notably, the points and net run rate (NRR) earned during the group stage will be carried forward to the Super Four stage.

ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan and Nepal

Group B: Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Bangladesh

ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Schedule: