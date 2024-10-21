India A qualify for semifinals of Emerging Teams Asia Cup after Abhishek Sharma helps in big win over UAE

Follow us on Image Source : AP Abhishek Sharma.

Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma's blistering half-century led India A to a cakewalk win over UAE in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Monday, October 21. Chasing a target of 108, Tilak Varma's Indian A made light work of UAE as they hunted down the target in 10.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. With the win, India A have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament.

Abhishek led the way with the bat after the bowlers did a splendid job earlier. He smashed a 20-ball half-ton after getting an easy reprieval in the field. The Southpaw had fun in the middle, hitting five fours and as many sixes in his 58-run knock. While looking to end the game quickly, Abhishek handed a catch to long-on and fell with India not much far away from the win. Captain Tilak also contributed with the bat as he stitched a 72-run partnership for the second wicket alongside Abhishek. While the Indians lost three wickets, Nehal Wadhera and Ayush Badoni took them home with ease with Badoni hitting a six and a four to close the contest.

The victory took the young Indian team on the top of the Group B table and into the semifinals too. They have two wins in two matches and a splendid NRR of +2.460. Pakistan and UAE are second and third with one win in two matches. Oman are last with no victory in their two games. As Pakistan and UAE face each other, only one can get to four points, which assures India A of a place in the knockouts.

Earlier, UAE were bowled out for 108. Rahul Chopra was the lone saving grace for UAE as he got to a half-century. Rasikh Dar was the pick of the bowlers, having taken three wickets in his two overs. Ramandeep Singh also bagged two, while Anshul Kamboj, Vaibhav Arora, Abhishek Sharma and Nehal Wadehra took a wicket each.