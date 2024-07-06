Abhishek Sharma joins MS Dhoni, KL Rahul in unwanted record list after getting out on duck vs ZIM in 1st T20I

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI, GETTY Abhishek Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Debutant Abhishek Sharma had a forgettable start to his International career. The new Indian opening batter has been dismissed for a duck during the team's first T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

As confirmed by new captain Shubman Gill on the eve of the opening game in Harare, Abhishek came out to bat alongside Gill during the run-chase at the Harare Sports Club. But his stay was cut short as off-spinner Brian Bennett sent the dangerous SRH opener back for a four-ball duck.

Abhishek has now joined an elite list of Indian players who were dismissed on a duck on T20I debut. Before the left-handed explosive batter, former skipper MS Dhoni, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul bagged ducks in their T20I debut.

Indians with ducks on T20I debut:

MS Dhoni in IND vs SA in 2006

KL Rahul in IND vs ZIM in 2016

Prithvi Shaw in IND vs SL in 2021

Abhishek Sharma in IND vs ZIM in 2024