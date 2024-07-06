Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
  5. Abhishek Sharma joins MS Dhoni, KL Rahul in unwanted record list after getting out on duck vs ZIM in 1st T20I

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on duck in the first over of India's run chase against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in the first T20I. Offspinner Brian Bennett got the wicket of the debutant as he had a forgettable start to his International career.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2024 19:40 IST
Abhishek Sharma and MS Dhoni.
Image Source : BCCI, GETTY Abhishek Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Debutant Abhishek Sharma had a forgettable start to his International career. The new Indian opening batter has been dismissed for a duck during the team's first T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe on Saturday. 

As confirmed by new captain Shubman Gill on the eve of the opening game in Harare, Abhishek came out to bat alongside Gill during the run-chase at the Harare Sports Club. But his stay was cut short as off-spinner Brian Bennett sent the dangerous SRH opener back for a four-ball duck. 

Abhishek has now joined an elite list of Indian players who were dismissed on a duck on T20I debut. Before the left-handed explosive batter, former skipper MS Dhoni, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul bagged ducks in their T20I debut.

Indians with ducks on T20I debut:

MS Dhoni in IND vs SA in 2006

KL Rahul in IND vs ZIM in 2016

Prithvi Shaw in IND vs SL in 2021

Abhishek Sharma in IND vs ZIM in 2024

