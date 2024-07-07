Sunday, July 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Abhishek Sharma creates history with 46-ball century during India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma creates history with 46-ball century during India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

Indian youngster Abhishek Sharma scored a duck on his debut in the first T20I game against South Africa on Saturday but made a stunning comeback by smashing a sensational hundred in the second match on Sunday to announce his arrival to international cricket.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2024 17:53 IST
Abhishek Sharma in IND vs ZIM T20I match
Image Source : BCCI/X Abhishek Sharma during the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I match in Harare on July 7, 2024

Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational hundred to boost India to a big total in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 7. The young Indian batter took just 46 balls to record his first international century at Harare Sports Club.

Playing in his only second T20I game, the 23-year-old left-handed batter scripted the record for the fewest innings taken to register an international hundred for India. Abhishek also scripted the joint third fastest century for India in T20Is and also pulled off the highest individual score in the India vs Zimbabwe T20Is history.

Abhishek kicked off his innings with a six on the very first delivery he faced in the first over and went on to smash a 33-ball fifty. He went berserk after scoring his maiden fifty and reached from 50 to 100 in just 13 balls. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter pulled off his century by smashing Wellington Masakadza for three consecutive sixes and lost his wicket while attempting the fourth six in an over. 

The SRH batter scored 100 runs off 47 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes.

The fewest innings taken to score a T20I hundred for India

  1. 2 innings - Abhishek Sharma vs ZIM, 2024
  2. 3 innings - Deepak Hooda vs IRE, 2022
  3. 4 innings - KL Rahul vs West Indies, 2016

Fastest T20I hundred for India

  1. 35 balls - Rohit Sharma vs SL, 2017
  2. 45 balls - Suryakumar Yadav vs SL, 2023
  3. 46 balls - KL Rahul vs WI, 2016
  4. 46 balls - Abhishek Sharma vs ZIM, 2024

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Related Stories
Rohit Sharma to remain India's captain in Champions Trophy and WTC, confirms BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Rohit Sharma to remain India's captain in Champions Trophy and WTC, confirms BCCI secretary Jay Shah

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live score: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh look for final flourish innings break

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live score: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh look for final flourish innings break

IND vs ZIM playing XIs, 2nd T20I: India drop Khaleel Ahmed after shock defeat in first game

IND vs ZIM playing XIs, 2nd T20I: India drop Khaleel Ahmed after shock defeat in first game

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement