Abhishek Sharma creates history with 46-ball century during India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational hundred to boost India to a big total in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 7. The young Indian batter took just 46 balls to record his first international century at Harare Sports Club.

Playing in his only second T20I game, the 23-year-old left-handed batter scripted the record for the fewest innings taken to register an international hundred for India. Abhishek also scripted the joint third fastest century for India in T20Is and also pulled off the highest individual score in the India vs Zimbabwe T20Is history.

Abhishek kicked off his innings with a six on the very first delivery he faced in the first over and went on to smash a 33-ball fifty. He went berserk after scoring his maiden fifty and reached from 50 to 100 in just 13 balls. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter pulled off his century by smashing Wellington Masakadza for three consecutive sixes and lost his wicket while attempting the fourth six in an over.

The SRH batter scored 100 runs off 47 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes.

The fewest innings taken to score a T20I hundred for India

2 innings - Abhishek Sharma vs ZIM, 2024 3 innings - Deepak Hooda vs IRE, 2022 4 innings - KL Rahul vs West Indies, 2016

Fastest T20I hundred for India

35 balls - Rohit Sharma vs SL, 2017 45 balls - Suryakumar Yadav vs SL, 2023 46 balls - KL Rahul vs WI, 2016 46 balls - Abhishek Sharma vs ZIM, 2024

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

