ABF vs SLK, CPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Lucia Kings

Follow us on Image Source : SAINT LUCIA KINGS Saint Lucia Kings will be high on momentum after pulling off a 200-plus run-chase in their last game

It is an unforgiving schedule and for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, it could all end pretty quickly as they will be in action for the fourth time in six days in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Falcons have lost all their three matches so far and will need to arrest the momentum and haven't got an easy opposition as Saint Lucia Kings are coming off chasing 200-run target despite being four down against the 2021 champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The Falcons are desperately missing their star opener Brandon King and his absence has meant that the new franchise hasn't got a regular opener at the top. The Falcons have tried to play around with their combination by adding an extra seam-bowling option but then batting has suffered, as happened in the last game against the Barbados Royals. With three losses already, this might be a very crucial game for the Falcons with games coming thick and fast and a very short turnaround.

The Kings on the other hand will be chuffed with their performance, however, their top-order got a kick up the back side and a reminder of what all and how it all could go wrong if they take it easy with the middle-order doing the heavy lifting. Even though the Falcons lack confidence, they will take heart from Kings' limited bowling performances in the last match against the Patriots and would want to put pressure on them.

My Dream11 team for CPL 2024 Match No 6, ABF vs SLK

Faf du Plessis (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Jewel Andrew, Fabian Allen, Tim Seifert (c), David Wiese, Chris Green, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Alzarri Joseph

Probable Playing XIs

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Kofi James, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings(w), Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Chris Green(c), Fabian Allen, Roshon Primus, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir

Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis(c), Ackeem Auguste, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Roston Chase, Tim Seifert(w), David Wiese, Mikkel Govia, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Noor Ahmad