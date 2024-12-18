Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/SCREENGRAB Rohit Sharma made a massive gaffe in the press conference as he sent the room into a frenzy after the third Test

It was an emotional press conference, naturally, as R Ashwin, one of the legends of the game, finished his international career. After Ashwin's statement, skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about Ashwin the player, the teammate, his contributions and him missing senior players around him. While Ashwin has retired, the likes of Ishant Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been phased out from the Test team and Rohit almost made a huge blunder mistakenly.

Responding to the reporter about missing the big three of Ashwin, Rahane and Pujara, Rohit said, “We meet a lot in Mumbai. Pujara is very secreative, he stays in hiding in Rajkot. We don’t meet often but we do meet sometimes on the cricket field. But Ash too, I am sure he will be with you guys in the next 1-2 years. So we will keep meeting him.

"No, no, absolutely [I will miss them around]. Look, he has so much experience, he has won so many matches for India. So, if you want to look to your left or right and these guys are not there...

“By the way, Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t retired, aap mere ko marwaoge yar [you guys will get me in trouble],” Rohit joked, suddenly realising Rahane hasn’t retired yet officially.

“I am saying as if all three have retired [chuckles]. Pujara too hasn’t announced his retirement. You took the names of all of them together, that's why I was saying. They are not here right now. But I don’t know, they can still come back, the door is open for them. Only Ash is not there anymore. I will be dead, man..." Rohit further added.

Watch the video here:

Ashwin played just one game in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide and took just one wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Ashwin will end with 765 international wickets, including 537 in Tests. The senior all-rounder will continue playing in the IPL and club cricket.