'Aap bahut glow karte ho': Harleen Deol asks PM Modi his skincare routine to leave team in splits

The Indian women's cricket team met PM Modi on Wednesday (November 5) to celebrate their maiden World Cup triumph. The detailed video of their interaction was released today as the Indian players revealed some interesting stories during the World Cup, even as Narendra Modi was keen to hear them too. During the interaction, Harleen Deol left Modi stumped, stating that he glows a lot and also asked him about his skincare routine, leaving her team members in splits.

"Sir, your skin is always glowing. Can you please tell me what is your skincare routine?" Harleen asked with a smile on her face that left everyone in the room, including PM Modi, laughing their hearts out. Amused with the question, the Prime Minister said, "I do not think about all that."

Just after that, someone from the team said, "Sir, it’s the love of the millions of this country!" This prompted even more laughter inside the room.

Harmanpreet Kaur recalls meeting PM Modi without trophy in 2017

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur got emotional after meeting PM Modi recalling their meet in 2017 when they had lost in the final. However, she also mentioned that the team's happiness has increased multifold after meeting him with the trophy this time around.

"I still remember, when we met in 2017, we didn’t return with the trophy that time. But today, it’s a matter of great honour for us that we’ve been able to bring home the trophy we’ve been working so hard for all these years. You have doubled — even multiplied — our happiness. Now our aim is to meet you again and again in the future," Kaur said.

