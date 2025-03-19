Aamer Jamal slams 'attention-grabbing' Brad Hogg, calls him out for making fun of Mohammad Rizwan's English

Pakistan bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal lambasted former Australian spinner Brad Hogg for a distasteful video where the latter was making fun of Pakistan's ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan and his hamstrung English. The video was deleted from Hogg's official channels but a few users downloaded it and it was circulated widely on X (previously Twitter) and Instagram and has invited severe reactions from fans and cricketers.
Jamal blasted Hogg calling it a shameful act saying that English is Rizwan's third language and suggested the ex-cricketer join Tik-Tok since he did the same for attention.
"I just watch a video which is circulating on twitter and others social media It is very shameful act from @Brad_Hogg who called him self a international cricketer making fun of a @iMRizwanPak about his English which is his 3rd language not even 2nd I would rather suggest you to become #TikToker because you might need followers and attention by making fun of other people thats the platform for you not cricket community," Jamal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The video mentioned above shows Hogg asking questions to a person impersonating Rizwan and speaking in broken English and uses words and language, which have a different context than the question asked.
Rizwan was recently on the receiving end for not being comfortable in English since all the pre and post-match interviews during the Champions Trophy were in English. However, a few fans also appreciated Rizwan for improving himself as many thought he was doing better than before.
Pakistan suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy without winning a single game as they lost to New Zealand and India both, the eventual finalists of the tournament. Rizwan had to lose his T20I captaincy after just a couple of series but the start to Salman Agha's tenure hasn't been great with the Men in Green 0-2 down against New Zealand in the ongoing series.