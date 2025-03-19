Aamer Jamal slams 'attention-grabbing' Brad Hogg, calls him out for making fun of Mohammad Rizwan's English Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal slammed former Australian spinner Brad Hogg for making fun of Mohammad Rizwan for his weak English, which is his third language. Hogg's distasteful video has garnered negative reactions on social media.

Pakistan bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal lambasted former Australian spinner Brad Hogg for a distasteful video where the latter was making fun of Pakistan's ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan and his hamstrung English. The video was deleted from Hogg's official channels but a few users downloaded it and it was circulated widely on X (previously Twitter) and Instagram and has invited severe reactions from fans and cricketers.

Jamal blasted Hogg calling it a shameful act saying that English is Rizwan's third language and suggested the ex-cricketer join Tik-Tok since he did the same for attention.

"I just watch a video which is circulating on twitter and others social media It is very shameful act from @Brad_Hogg who called him self a international cricketer making fun of a @iMRizwanPak about his English which is his 3rd language not even 2nd I would rather suggest you to become #TikToker because you might need followers and attention by making fun of other people thats the platform for you not cricket community," Jamal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The video mentioned above shows Hogg asking questions to a person impersonating Rizwan and speaking in broken English and uses words and language, which have a different context than the question asked.

Rizwan was recently on the receiving end for not being comfortable in English since all the pre and post-match interviews during the Champions Trophy were in English. However, a few fans also appreciated Rizwan for improving himself as many thought he was doing better than before.

Pakistan suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy without winning a single game as they lost to New Zealand and India both, the eventual finalists of the tournament. Rizwan had to lose his T20I captaincy after just a couple of series but the start to Salman Agha's tenure hasn't been great with the Men in Green 0-2 down against New Zealand in the ongoing series.