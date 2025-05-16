Aakash Chopra names IPL side most affected by player unavailability Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about many big names who would be missing some of the matches as the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 is all set to continue after its suspension.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 recently came to an abrupt stop midway due to the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan. With the tournament all set to continue from May 17, there are several big names who will be unavailable for their respective teams.

WIth many big misses, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and opined that five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians could be the side who would be most affected by players being unavailable in the remainder of the IPL.

"I feel a little more about Mumbai because their two big players will be missing, and Will Jacks' story is also not looking good. It seems like he and Jos Buttler will also definitely go. In my opinion, the biggest loss will be for Mumbai because they will lose Ryan Rickelton as an opener and Corbin Bosch, who they might have wanted to play in the playoff stage, if they reach there," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Furthermore, the former batter talked about Gujarat Titans going into the rest of the tournament with many big misses as well. It is worth noting that GT will not have the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Jos Buttler in the IPL playoffs.

"It's a slight loss for Gujarat for sure because Kagiso Rabada is an important cog. However, it's also true that he wasn't there for most of the tournament, but when it's combined with the other issues, it seems like there is a bit of a problem, although there is another news from the Gujarat camp that Kusal Mendis will replace Jos Buttler for the playoffs," he observed.

He also stated that Royal Challengers Bengaluru having Australia’s Tim David for the remainder of the season could prove to be a big boost for them. With RCB sitting in second place in the standings, the side will be hoping to put in some more good showings in the upcoming games.

"RCB are looking better because Romario Shepherd has come. Lungi Ngidi is also there, but he will leave. Tim David has come. That makes a huge difference because if Tim David was among the Australians who don't want to return, then I was really, really worried," he said.