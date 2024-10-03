Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
7 Tests, 634 runs! Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be able to break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time India record?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has displayed excellent form this year especially in the longest format of the game. In the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh, the left-handed was the highest run-scorer amassing 189 runs in four innings. Can he surpass Tendulkar's massive record in the format?

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sachin Tendulkar

Yashasvi Jaiswal has plundered runs at will this year in Test cricket. He smacked multiple double-centuries against England earlier this year and then continued his good form in the recently concluded series against Bangladesh at home. Overall, the left-handed opener has amassed 929 runs in 8 Tests (15 innings) at an average of 66.35 with two centuries (that he converted into double tons) and six fifties to his name.

While Jaiswal is certain to cross the 1000-run mark in 2024 in the longest format, the youngster has a bigger record in his sight and that too of none other than Sachin Tendulkar. Yes, the 22-year-old has a great chance of becoming the highest run-scorer for India in a calendar year in Test cricket going past Tendulkar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal for India in Tests in 2024

Matches Innings Runs Average Best Score 50s/100s
8 15 929 66.35 214* 6/2

He has seven more Test matches to play this year (3 against New Zealand at home and 4 against Australia away) and needs 634 more runs to go past Tendulkar. The latter had amassed 1562 runs in 2010 in 14 Test matches (23 innings) at an impeccable average of 78.10 with seven centuries and five fifties to his credit. Even after 14 years, his record is intact but Jaiswal, given his form, has a realistic chance to surpass the master blaster in this aspect.

Most runs for India in Tests in a calendar year

Players Runs Year
Sachin Tendulkar 1562 2010
Virender Sehwag 1462 2008
Virender Sehwag 1422 2010
Sunil Gavaskar 1407 1979
Sachin Tendulkar 1392 2002

Yashasvi Jaiswal will next be in action in the three-match Test series against New Zealand at home from October 16 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He will play seven Test matches till December 30 with four of them in Australia and it will be a huge challenge for him to keep his form going to break Sachin Tendulkar's record.

