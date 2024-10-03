7 Tests, 634 runs! Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be able to break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time India record?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sachin Tendulkar

Yashasvi Jaiswal has plundered runs at will this year in Test cricket. He smacked multiple double-centuries against England earlier this year and then continued his good form in the recently concluded series against Bangladesh at home. Overall, the left-handed opener has amassed 929 runs in 8 Tests (15 innings) at an average of 66.35 with two centuries (that he converted into double tons) and six fifties to his name.

While Jaiswal is certain to cross the 1000-run mark in 2024 in the longest format, the youngster has a bigger record in his sight and that too of none other than Sachin Tendulkar. Yes, the 22-year-old has a great chance of becoming the highest run-scorer for India in a calendar year in Test cricket going past Tendulkar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal for India in Tests in 2024

Matches Innings Runs Average Best Score 50s/100s 8 15 929 66.35 214* 6/2

He has seven more Test matches to play this year (3 against New Zealand at home and 4 against Australia away) and needs 634 more runs to go past Tendulkar. The latter had amassed 1562 runs in 2010 in 14 Test matches (23 innings) at an impeccable average of 78.10 with seven centuries and five fifties to his credit. Even after 14 years, his record is intact but Jaiswal, given his form, has a realistic chance to surpass the master blaster in this aspect.

Most runs for India in Tests in a calendar year

Players Runs Year Sachin Tendulkar 1562 2010 Virender Sehwag 1462 2008 Virender Sehwag 1422 2010 Sunil Gavaskar 1407 1979 Sachin Tendulkar 1392 2002

Yashasvi Jaiswal will next be in action in the three-match Test series against New Zealand at home from October 16 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He will play seven Test matches till December 30 with four of them in Australia and it will be a huge challenge for him to keep his form going to break Sachin Tendulkar's record.