5 marquee cricketers released ahead of WPL 2026 mega-auction Ahead of the WPL 2026 mega-auction, five marquee players like Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, and Laura Wolvaardt were released, setting the stage for a high-stakes auction as franchises reshuffle their squads.

New Delhi:

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchises have unveiled their retentions ahead of the 2026 mega auction, setting the stage for one of the most dramatic player reshuffles in the tournament’s short history. India’s World Cup-winning stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma headline the list of key players retained.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and three-time finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) have both retained the maximum five players. MI’s core features captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, and emerging talent G Kamalini. DC, meanwhile, have kept Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and uncapped player Niki Prasad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have retained Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil, while Gujarat Giants (GG) have opted for their overseas duo, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. UP Warriorz (UPW), who struggled last season, have retained only uncapped youngster Shweta Sehrawat, giving them the biggest auction purse of ₹14.5 crore.

With the introduction of the Right-to-Match (RTM) card and varying purse sizes, the 2026 WPL auction promises fierce competition as franchises look to rebuild and strengthen ahead of the new season.

Here’s a list of five marquee cricketers who were released:

5. Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who was bought for INR 30 lakhs in the WPL auction, had a decent outing in the WPL, scoring 342 runs in 13 matches. However, Gujarat Giants did not give her many opportunities, and with the retention of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney as their overseas players, Wolvaardt was released ahead of the WPL 2026 mega-auction. After her stellar back-to-back centuries in the ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final and final, she is expected to attract significant attention from franchises this time around.

4. Alyssa Healy

UP Warriorz released their captain, Alyssa Healy, ahead of the 2026 auction. Signed for INR 70 lakhs, the Australia star struggled to make a major impact, scoring 428 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 130.48, and also missed last season due to injury. Following her consecutive centuries in the World Cup, Healy is likely to be a hot commodity in the upcoming auction, with multiple franchises expected to bid for her.

3. Deepti Sharma

In a surprising decision, UP Warriorz released Deepti Sharma, who had led the team in Healy’s absence during WPL 2025. Bought for INR 2.6 crore, she scored 507 runs in 25 matches at a strike rate of 117.63 and picked up 27 wickets. She also earned the Player of the Tournament award in the Women’s World Cup. Despite her consistent performances, she will now re-enter the auction pool, where she is expected to attract strong bids.

2. Sophie Ecclestone

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, one of the most successful bowlers in WPL history with 36 wickets in 25 matches at an economy of 6.68, was also released by UP Warriorz. Bought for INR 1.8 crore, Ecclestone is anticipated to command a high price in the auction, given her proven record and impact on the league.

1. Meg Lanning

The biggest shock was Delhi Capitals releasing Meg Lanning. The former Australia captain, who led DC to three WPL finals, was expected to be retained but was let go as the franchise chose Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland as their overseas players. Previously bought for INR 1.1 crore, Lanning is likely to be one of the top targets in the 2026 mega-auction.