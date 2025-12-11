3 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will target in IPL 2026 auction Royal Challengers Bengaluru have INR 16.4 crore to spend in the IPL mini-auction, scheduled to take place on December 16. Ahead of that, here's a list of three cricketers they can target in the marquee event.

Bengaluru:

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained their core for IPL 2026. They have a set playing XI and will only look for backup options in the upcoming mini-auction, scheduled to take place on December 16. They have INR 16.4 crore left in the purse to spend in the marquee event and most will be splashed on a possible finisher and a back-up option for Josh Hazlewood, as the team management released both Lungi Ngidi and Blessing Muzarabani ahead of the next season.

Here’s an analysis of three cricketers that RCB can target in their limited budget.

3. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra will surely be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s radar in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Chennai Super Kings released the New Zealand international on the retention day and he could now land in Bengaluru, who are looking for a number three batter and also someone who can chip in two overs in the middle. It is exactly what Livingstone provided last season. However, with Rachin, they will also have a dependent batter at number three, in case Devdutt Padikkal flops.

2. Gus Atkinson

Even though Hazlewood and Nuwan Thushara are available, RCB are likely to invest in an overseas pacer, preferably one who can bat. Gus Atkinson could be an excellent addition in that regard. RCB’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat, is well aware of Atkinson’s capabilities and it won’t be surprising if the England international represents RCB in the next year.

1. Karn Sharma

RCB management will look for an experienced spinner in the auction. Suyash Sharma clinched only eight wickets in 14 matches last year, which is not good enough. Hence, the champions will look for an experienced spinner and Karn Sharma could be an excellent addition. He has played 90 matches in the cash-rich league, claiming 83 wickets.