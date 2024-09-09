3 key talking points from India's squad for Bangladesh Test match as selectors keep one eye on BGT

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India announced an expected yet interesting squad for the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai

India announced the Test squad for the first of the two Test matches against Bangladesh in Chennai on the final day of the round-one matches of the Duleep Trophy. Apart from Yash Dayal's maiden call-up, which was fascinating, the rest of the squad didn't spring any surprise. However, the squad, if read between the lines, did indicate the team's planning for the future as well as staying with the first-choice players many of whom were returning to the fold.

Here's a look at a few of the key takeaways from the squad named-

1. Need for a Left-arm pacer with Border-Gavaskar Trophy in mind

Duleep Trophy almost felt like an audition for the left-arm pacer's spot. With Yash Dayal, Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed in the running for the spot, the UP pacer won the battle. The BCCI is keen on having at least one left-arm seamer in the armory if not two to be able to counter the Mitchell Starc threat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Yes, the five Tests are important and the Indian team would fancy their chances of winning four of them, if not all. However, in the back of the mind, the BGT has made its own place and there is a high possibility that Dayal might make his debut too against Bangladesh.

2. Bumrah selection a repercussion of how Bangladesh performed against Pakistan?

Not a reminder, but Bangladesh with their performance against Pakistan just told everyone that they can compete in Test cricket and that take them lightly at your own peril. And hence, Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad for the first Test, contrary to reports stating that he might be rested for the series. Since the match is in Chennai, it might favour the Bangladesh spinners and hence India are leaving no unturned and would probably field their best XI.

3. Doors closed for KS Bharat

Rishabh Pant was obviously going to return to the Test side for the first time since his accident and that meant an oyster for KS Bharat. Since KL Rahul wasn't considered as a keeper at home, Bharat got a lifeline in the England series. But now that Dhruv Jurel grabbed his opportunity with both hands, Bharat might have played his last Test for India for a long time unless an injury or he puts up runs for fun in domestic cricket.

India's Test squad for first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal