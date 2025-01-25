3 Indians named in ICC’s women’s T20I team of 2024, two in ODI team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma have been named in ICC’s women’s T20I team of 2024. Mandhana, who has made 763 runs in 23 matches at a strike rate of 126.53 has been named as the opener alongside South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt. The latter is also named the captain of the team.

Meanwhile, Richa has been given the role of a finisher. The keeper-batter amassed 365 runs in 21 matches in 2024 at a strike rate of 165.65. The middle order meanwhile is filled with Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr.

Notably, Kerr was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup. She played a major role in helping New Zealand win the tournament, by beating South Africa in the final. The all-rounder picked up 15 wickets in the competition and also finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker.

Deepti has made the cut among Indian all-rounders. The 27-year-old played 23 matches in the shortest format and picked up 30 wickets at an average of 17.80. She also scored 115 runs. Veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has also made the list alongside Ireland’s Orla Prendergast and Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal.

Who made it to the ODI squad?

Smriti and Deepti also made it to ICC’s women’s ODI team of 2024. The opener made 747 runs in 13 matches while Deepti picked up 24 wickets and scored 186 runs. Meanwhile, apart from these two India internationals, Wolvaardt, Athapaththu, Hayley and Marizanne are the ones that feature in both the ODI and T20I teams of 2024.

Interestingly, none of the Australian cricketers made it to the T20I list but Ash Gardner and Annabel Sutherland have made it to the ODI team. England internationals Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross are also named in the squad. They have the most number of representatives in the ODI team. Interestingly, India have the most representatives in the T20I team.

ICC women’s T20I team of 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Orla Prendergast, Deepti Sharma, Sadia Iqbal

ICC women’s ODI team of 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Amy Jones, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross