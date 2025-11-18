3 cricketers, apart from Cameron Green, KKR should buy in IPL 2026 auction Kolkata Knight Riders have a purse of INR 64.3 crore to spend in the IPL 2026 auction, slated to take place on December 16. They have released several of their key cricketers, including six overseas players. Now, here's a list of 3 players they can buy in the marquee event in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders executed a major overhaul on the IPL 2026 retention deadline day, parting ways with several long-time players as they embark on a fresh chapter under a new coaching setup. The franchise released marquee names Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, both of whom had become central figures in KKR’s identity over the years. In addition, six overseas players were let go, with only Sunil Narine and Rovman Powell retained. The revamped squad now heads into the auction with a hefty INR 64.3 crore purse, at least 21 crore more than any other team.

With two fast-bowling all-rounders gone, Cameron Green is expected to be high on KKR’s wishlist. Even if the Australian commands a price around INR 24.3 crore, the team would still have ample funds left, around INR 40 crore, to complete their rebuild. The franchise must, however, strike the right balance between spending big and assembling a squad that fits its tactical needs.

Here are three players KKR are likely to target in the upcoming auction.

3. Finn Allen

Finn Allen’s absence from IPL is a mystery in itself. The New Zealand international is a force to be reckoned with, especially in the shortest format of the game. He has played 52 T20I matches in his career, scoring 1285 runs at a strike rate of 163.27. In 2025, he made 144 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 211.76.

Now, KKR always prefer a flamboyant batter at the top of the order. Previously, they had the likes of Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa, while recently, Phil Salt played a major role in them winning the IPL title in 2024. So, someone like Allen could actually be an excellent fit for the side.

2. Jacob Duffy

KKR have released both Spencer Johnson and Anrich Nortje ahead of the auction. So, the franchise is eyeing to buy a premier fast bowler in the marquee event on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. New Zealand’s Jacob Dufy could be an excellent fit. His relation with the new bowling coach Tim Southee could also play a part in the Kiwi joining KKR. Notably, the 31-year-old has claimed 53 wickets in 38 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.36.

1. Matheesha Pathirana

KKR are almost certain to pursue Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana at the auction. With Chennai releasing him ahead of the mini-auction, the fast bowler is expected to attract strong interest from multiple franchises. Pathirana could be a key solution to Kolkata’s death-overs concerns, an area that will become even more pressing following Russell’s departure. Given his rising value and proven effectiveness in the final overs, Pathirana is expected to command a hefty fee, with KKR likely needing to spend around 17–18 crore to secure his services.