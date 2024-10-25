21-year-old Australian batter becomes youngest captain in Big Bash leagues' history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Phoebe Litchfield started playing for Sydney Thunder at the age of 16

Sydney Thunder have unveiled the 21-year-old Phoebe Litchfield as their new captain ahead of the 10th edition of the Women's Big Bash League. Litchfield will be the youngest full-time captain in the history of Big Bash Leagues (men or women) at 21 years, 193 days when she leads the Thunder women out in her side's opening encounter on Monday, October 28 against the Hobart Hurricanes.

"It's a huge honour to be named captain of Sydney Thunder," Litchfield said in a statement after being named the captain of the club she joined at the tender age of 16. "I've grown up playing for this club and learning from some incredible leaders, so to now have the opportunity to lead such a talented group of players is really exciting.

"We've got a great mix of experience and young raw talent, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge of captaining the side this season," Litchfield added as she replaced England captain Heather Knight in the role.

Hannah Darlington at 19 years, 262 days had become the youngest captain to lead in a WBBL match for Thunder only, however, Litchfield has surpassed Nicole Faltum as the youngest full-time captain as the latter had become full-time skipper for Melbourne Stars a couple of seasons ago.

Thunder General Operations Manager Trent Copeland was really positive of the change in guard suggesting that leadership was the natural progression for Litchfield, who has made a name for herself, in very short period for her club as well as Australia.

"She's young, but her experience in the game makes this a natural progression. Phoebe has always been mature beyond her years, and her leadership qualities have been evident from the moment she joined Thunder," said Copeland.

Melbourne Stars too have changed their captain as young all-rounder Annabel Sutherland will take over the leadership role from experienced skipper Meg Lanning.

Sydney Thunder squad for WBBL 10: Phoebe Litchfield (c), Georgia Adams (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (England), Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson