16-year-old Kamilini wins it for Mumbai Indians; Amanjot, Harmanpreet star as MI beat RCB Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Amanjot Kaur had a stunning day with both bat and bowl, while 16-year-old Kamalini hit a boundary in the penultimate delivery of the match to win the game for Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians dominated Royal Challengers Bengaluru, securing a convincing four-wicket victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite being RCB's first home game of the season, Mumbai took control from the outset, consistently picking up wickets. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana began strongly, hitting a flurry of boundaries, but her innings was cut short at 26. Shortly after, Danne Wyatt-Hodge also fell, managing only nine runs.

The onus once again fell on Ellyse Perry and delivered as expected. The team was reduced to 57/4 at one stage, but the Australia international managed to keep the scoreboard ticking by playing an aggressive brand of cricket. She had stitched a small partnership with Richa Ghosh, who made 28 runs off 25.

Perry had little to no support after that, but she didn’t change the gameplan. The all-rounder smacked all across the park and scored 81 runs off 43 deliveries. Courtesy of her scintillating performance, RCB posted 167/7 in the first innings. Amanjot Kaur was the star with the ball in the first innings, clinching three wickets for 22 runs.

When it came to the chase, openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews departed early. Nat Sciver-Brunt, who’s in terrific form wasn’t bothered, as she smacked 42 runs off 21 deliveries to set the platform. Batting at four, captain Harmnapreet Kaur changed the course of the game, with her 50 off 38 balls. However, the match was far from over when Georgia Wareham dismissed her and S Sajana in back-to-back deliveries.

Mumbai were put under tremendous pressure but it was Amanjot, who played a phenomenal knock of unbeaten 34 runs to get the job done. She took some time to settle down early on but accelerated at the right time to help Mumbai get over the line. Notably, the match moved to the final over and it was eventually 16-year-old G Kamilini who hit a four to win the game