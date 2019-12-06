IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal equals Ravichandran Ashwin as Indian with most T20I wickets

Image Source : BCCI Yuzvendra Chahal has equalled Ravichandran Ashwin for most wickets as Indian bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal has equalled Ravichandran Ashwin as Indian with highest wickets in T20Is during the first match against West Indies in Hyderabad. With his second wicket of the innings, Chahal equalled his fellow spinner Ashwin to achieve the feat. He also overtook Jasprit Bumrah during the innings for the record, who has taken 51 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Chahal achieved the feat in his 36th T20I.

The leg-spinner made a comeback in T20Is during the three-match series against Bangladesh last month and impressed with his performances in all the three games.

Chahal, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, are the leading spinners for the Indian team in the current T20I lineup, with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav on the bench.

Globally, Lasith Malinga leads the charts with 106 wickets. He is also the only bowler to breach the three-figure mark in the shortest format of the game. Chahal is ranked 25th in the world among the highest wicket-takers in T20Is.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is also playing in the ongoing match against West Indies, follows the 29-year-old leg-spinner with 39 wickets in 41 matches.