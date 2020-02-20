Women's World T20: Molly Strano replaces injured Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia squad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Molly Strano replaces injured Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia squad

Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup with a stress injury in her right foot. Off-spinner Molly Strano has been named as her replacement.

Vlaeminck reported pain in her foot, with scans revealing a stress response of the third metatarsal and signs of an early stress fracture of the navicular.

Head coach Matthew Mott said the entire squad was disappointed to lose Vlaeminck so close to the tournament, but was confident Strano would make a strong contribution to the group.

"Tayla has been in brilliant form of late and established herself as one of the premier fast bowlers in international cricket," Mott said in a statement.

She was Australia's equal leading wicket-taker during the T20I tri-series with seven dismissals at an average of 9.00 and an economy rate of 5.25 from three matches.

"We are fortunate to have great depth across Australian cricket and Molly enters the squad in great form having recently been named the domestic player of the year."

Strano has played five T20Is for Australia having debuted in 2017 and comes into the side off the back of a strong domestic season that saw her finish as the leading wicket-taker in Big Bash.

Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against India at the Sydney Showground on Friday.