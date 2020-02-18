Tuesday, February 18, 2020
     
West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas involved in car accident, escapes serious injury

West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas was involved in a motor accident in Jamaica late on Sunday.

New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2020 12:40 IST
West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas was involved in a motor accident in Jamaica late on Sunday.

West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas has escaped serious injuries after being involved in a motor accident in Jamaica late on Sunday. He was admitted to hospital, and was discharged later following treatment and scans.

According to West Indies' Players Association (WIPA), he was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Jamaica.

"The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica," an official statement said.

"Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital. WIPA's executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery."

Thomas, who turned 23 today, has reperesented the Windies in 10 ODIs and 7 T20Is. He was, however, not included in the squad for the side's ODI tour to Sri Lanka, which begins on February 22. 

