Watch: Jack Leach recreates his crucial single in 73-run partnership with Ben Stokes

Image Source : TWITTER/BARMY ARMY Jack Leach's single in the second innings of the third Ashes Test proved crucial for England in their incredible win over Australia, and the spinner recreated the moment at Leeds.

England defeated Australia by 1 wicket in the third Ashes Test to level the five-match series 1-1, thanks to a heroic effort from Ben Stokes in the second innings. Stokes remained at one end to steer England to victory, and he was partnered significantly by the number eleven batsman, Jack Leach.

Leach played bravely throughout the 73-run partnership, and his single in the final over of the game to give Ben Stokes the strike will forever be etched in the memory of English fans.

After the game, Leach and the members of the English team returned to the ground, where the spinner recreated the single.

Take a look:

So Jack, how did you tie the scores at Headingley?



Hero. pic.twitter.com/sGYQdslkox — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 27, 2019

Leach later said that he was inspired by Ben Stokes' heroics in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

"I was watching the World Cup final as a fan and that showed that anything is possible," Leach said.

"Ben Stokes was at the centre of that as well. Maybe Ben Stokes has to be at the centre of all things that are possible. He was just unbelievable."

Leach, who hit a career-best 92 not too long ago, in the one-off Test against Ireland last month, revealed that he knew his role when he came to the crease to partner Stokes.

"Obviously when I first went in, he was going to have a lot of the strike, being ready to run two, and I just broke it down into the balls that I had to face. It was a special feeling," said Leach.