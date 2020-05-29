Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Waqar Younis quits social media, says account was hacked

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis on Friday said he would quit social media after an obscene video was liked from his verified Twitter handle which he claimed was hacked.

"Today I have to say with great regret that when I woke up this morning, someone hacked my Twitter account and liked grossly inferior videos from my account," legendary pacer Younis said in a video message from his Twitter handle.

Younis added that he always believed social media was an effective tool of communication but after his account was repeatedly hacked in the past, he was forced to shun the platform.

"It is a matter of great shame, it is a matter of great regret and discomfort. For me and my family too. I used to think that social media or Twitter is a way of interacting with people. But unfortunately this man ruined everything.

"By the way, the hacker has not done this for the first time. I do not think this man is going to stop, so I have decided that I will not come on social media after today. I love my family more. You will not see me on social media after today. I am sorry if it hurts anyone," added Pakistan's bowling coach.

All cricket is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

