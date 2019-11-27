Image Source : BCCI Virender Sehwag leads cricket fraternity to wish 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina on his 33rd birthday

India's 2011 World Cup star Suresh Raina turned 33 on Wednesday. Raina, who was born on November 27, 1986 in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, played his last international match last year in July.

The stylish left-hander made his international debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla and went on to represent India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Raina has scored 768 runs in Test cricket including a century on debut against Lanka in Colombo back in 2010. He has been more successful in the limited-overs format, scoring 5615 runs and 1605 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively. He has five ODI tons and a century in T20Is as well. He was the first Indian to score centuries across all three formats of the game. After him, only Rohit Sharma (2015) and KL Rahul have achieved the feat (2016).

Raina was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and has also won three Indian Premier League titles along with MSD at Chennai Super Kings.

Current and former India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman were among many others, who wished Suresh Raina.

Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter and joy @ImRaina #HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/h3N7X3T0ZX — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 27, 2019

May you race your way to more glory Suresh.

Wish you a great year ahead #HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/rahhkhEgkn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 27, 2019

Happy birthday mere Bhai @ImRaina 🎉 Blessings and loads of good wishes to you..😄 pic.twitter.com/bOuHskBqe9 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 27, 2019