Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wouldn't compromise on wanting a result in any situation: Virat Kohli reveals 'X-factor' in his captaincy

Skipper Virat Kohli claims that drawing a game is not an option for him as he won't compromise for result in any situation. Kohli, who is regarded as one of the most successful captains in Test cricket, was asked about the X-factor in his captaincy by Mayank Agarwal during a conversation on BCCI.tv.

Kohli told Mayank that if a situation arises for the team to chase 300 runs on the last day with 10 wickets in hand, then he will never go for a draw.

"I would not compromise on wanting a result in any situation. Drawing a game for me should be the last, so if you tell me you are chasing 300 on the last day in a Test match. I would tell the guys, let's try and go for it. It's 100-run a session, even if the first one gets you 80 with a loss of two wickets, then in the middle session two guys can take the responsibility of dominating the hour and then if you get 100 in that, then you get 120 in the last one. If you hold seven wickets in hand in the last session and 120 to get, think of an ODI game, you can easily try and do it," said Kohli.

The 31-year-old is the most successful Test captain for India with 33 wins in 55 Test matches at a win percentage of 60. The Indian skipper claims that the draw will only come to his mind if the situation has gone too bad in the last hour of the game.

"So a draw comes to me, only and only if the situation has gone too bad or in the last hour when you don't have an option. I will not think of a draw from the first minute in the morning when we have to chase 300 on the last day with 10 wickets in hand. That's is not an option for me and that will never be," he said.

Kohli feels fearing a loss is the most negative thing for a sportsperson and it can harm the mindset.

"Fearing a loss is the most negative thing you can think of as a sportsperson and it causes self-harm. If you are surrendering before you can achieve a victory means you are causing harm to your own mindset. My only aim is to make people realise how good they can be and if the whole team can get together like, then you will be unbeatable with your work ethic" he signed off.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage