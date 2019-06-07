Virat Kohli fined Rs 500 for washing car with drinking water

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has slapped a fine of Rs 500 on Virat Kohli after his domestic help was found washing the India captain's car with drinking water.

Kohli's Gurugram residence in DLF Phase-1 has half a dozen cars and ABP News reported that the 30-year-old's neighbours lodged a complaint, stating that thousands of litres of drinking water were being wasted in washing the vehicles by the cricketer's domestic helps.

The severe heat wave that has lashed North India this month has led to acute shortage of drinking water. Other houses in the area have also reportedly been challenged by the MCG for similar reason.

Kohli is currently in England, leading the Indian team at the World Cup. India were the last team to start their campaign and their first game of the tournament ended with a six-wicket win over South Africa.