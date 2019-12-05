Virat Kohli features in top-10 list of sexiest Asian men of 2019 and the decade

Image Source : GETTY File image of Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been named as the ninth sexiest Asian male in 2019 and the seventh in the decade according to the 16th edition of the famed annual list published by UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper. Kohli is the only sportsperson in the top-10 considering both lists.

The annual list is compiled based on an online poll for fans around the world, various social media sites and their respective positive impact and media attention. The poll trended in India, Pakistan and in various other countries. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan bagged a double as he ended up as the list topper in both 2019 and for the decade.

“I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me. I am flattered but I also know that it is not an achievement. Just a person’s looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work,” Hrithik Roshan was quoted by Eastern Eye.

2017 winner Shahid Kapoor came second followed by TV star Vivian Dsena, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Pop superstar Zayn Malik, TV star Harshad Chopda and actor Mohsin Khan. Kohli stands ninth on the list.

The list of top 10 sexiest Asian men of the decade are as follows - Hrithik (1), Zayn Malik (2), Ali Zafar (3), Vivian Dsena (4), Salman Khan (5), Shahid Kapoor (6), Virat Kohli (7), Ranbir Kapoor (8), Ranveer Singh (9) and Prabhas (10).

Kohli capped off another impressive calendar year with 1288 ODI runs in 2019, 612 runs in Tests and 283 runs in T20Is. His year began with a historic Test series win in Australia as he became the first Indian skipper to guide the nation to a Test series win Down Under. He then led India to the semifinals of ICC World Cup 2019. Later in the summer, following a Test series win in West Indies, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become India's most successful Test captain. India capped off their home season with an unbeaten run in ICC World Test Championship and subsequently sits comfortably atop in the points table with 360 points. On Wednesday (December 4), Kohli dethroned Steve Smith to reclaim the top spot in ICC Test Rankings of batters. He is presently the top-ranked ODI and Test batsman in the world as per ICC

Talking about the decade, Kohli scored 20688 runs across the three formats between 2010 and 2019 which is the most international runs ever scored by a player in a decade. He also guided India to 107 wins in 160 games across formats which is the second-highest by an Indian in a decade and fifth-best overall.