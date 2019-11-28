Virat Kohli enjoys time off cricket at movies with 'hottie' Anushka Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is enjoying his time of cricket watching movie on Wednesday night with wife Anushka Sharma. He posted a picture of the two on his Twitter handle and captioned it, "About last night. At the movies with this hottie @AnushkaSharma".

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture showing the screen on which the movie is going on and the couple are twinning in white sneakers. She captioned the picture as "Movie Night".

Earlier last week, Anushka was present at the Mumbai airport to receive Kohli and the reunion of the couple was a sight for the sore eyes. The video of the two went viral on all social media sites.

Anushka and Virat, who got married in Tuscany, Italy in presence of their and loved ones, will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary in December.

Kohli was part of India's Test series win against Bangladesh. The win extended India's record to 12th series win at home and took their tally of points to 360 in the ICC World Test Championship table. Kohli will next be seen in the limited-overs series against West Indies starting from December 6 onwards.